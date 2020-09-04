Mrs. Nancy Elaine Johnson, 75, died Aug. 31, 2020, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mrs. Johnson was born June 16, 1945, in Louisville. She is preceded in death by parents, Homer Truman and Roberta Lee Martin Hyatt; and husband George A. Johnson.
Graveside services were Sept. 4 at Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include sisters, Kathy Dodson and husband Ed of Fairdale, Ky., Shelia Atherton of Louisville, Ky.; sister-in-law Mildred Johnson of Goodspring; and brothers-in-law, Robert Johnson, Lawrence Johnson, Jerry Johnson and James Johnson.
