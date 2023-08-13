Mrs. Nancy Jo Hayes, 68, of Pulaski died Aug. 11, 2023.
Mrs. Hayes was born Dec. 8, 1954, and was an avid seamstress. She is preceded in death by parents, Billie Gene and Emma Jean Alsup Townsend; husband Butch Hayes; and several brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15. Burial will follow in Oxford Cemetery.
Survivors include son Billy Hayes of Pulaski; daughter Tonia Malone and husband Caleb of Goodspring; brother Billy Townsend of Minor Hill; sister Judy Bassham and husband Stanley of Anderson, Ala.; grandchildren, Kinsley Owens and husband Taylor of Beech Hill, Ashlynn Steadman, Laney Pickett, Aubrey Malone, all of Goodspring; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
