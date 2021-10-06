Ms. Nancy Kerry (Sue) Stockslager, 89, died Oct. 1, 2021.
Ms. Stockslager was born June 30, 1932, and was loved deeply by all. She was an accomplished dog breeder and show person of Cardigan Corgis, winning the Grand Slam of Corgis with JoJo in 2006. She was an accomplished dog breeder and jurist at dog shows. An accomplished gardener, bridge player and equestrian, she enjoyed traveling and fine food. She was educated at Kent Place School in Summit, N.J., and Finch College in New York City. Her family will remember her with great love, affection and laughter.
No services will be held at this time.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include daughters, Sheila Stockslager Lane and husband Francis, Nancy Stockslager Nelson and husband Randal, Kerry Jo Stockslager; grandchildren, Brook Lane, Rob Fulmer, Christine DiFabio, Maxie Nelson, Spencer Nelson, Hanna Lane, Graham Nelson; and great-grandchildren, Emma Fulmer, Winslow Lane, Sofie Fulmer, Raelynn DiFabio, Greer Lane and little Rob Fulmer.
