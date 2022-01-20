Mrs. Nancy Lee Wilburn Luke, 72, died Jan. 20, 2022, at St. Thomas Midtown in Nashville.
Mrs. Luke was born Feb. 15, 1949, in Pulaski, and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She taught English and Latin for 31 years. She enjoyed spending time fishing, gardening and researching on ancestry.com. She is preceded in death by parents, Forrest and Lena Mae Bass Wilburn.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Giles County Fire and Rescue, 120 Jimmy Suggs Drive, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include husband Miachel Luke of Pulaski; daughter Amanda Venable and husband Mikel of Pulaski; grandson Luke Boruff of Pulaski; granddaughter Millie Venable of Pulaski; along with Buddy the dog, cat and kitty.
