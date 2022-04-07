Mrs. Nancy Mann Connors, 88, of Pulaski died April 5, 2022, at NHC, Pulaski.
Mrs. Connors was born Jan. 28, 1934, in Nanticoke, Penn. She started working for Southern New England Telephone Company in Bridgeport, Conn., and retired with more than 30 years of service. She later moved to Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., where she worked at Jupiter Middle School cafeteria. She moved to Conyers, Ga., for a few years and, in 2006, she moved to Pulaski, where she spent her last years. To know her was to love her. She is preceded in death by husband Thomas Connors; parents, William (Bill) and Rondell Mann; brother Bill Mann; and sisters, Eleanor Mann Neigh and Margaret (Peggy) Evans. Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include sister Helen Jones and husband Steve of Pulaski; many nieces, nephews and lifelong friends; and fur-baby Barnaby.
