Mrs. Nancy May Bilyeu, 74, of Pulaski died Aug. 20, 2022, at NHC, Pulaski.
Mrs. Bilyeu was born April 10, 1948, in Columbus, Ohio. She graduated from Good Samaritan School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. She became the Brigade Chief Nurse for the Alaska State Defense Force. She was an RN in Oregon, Nevada, Montana, Oklahoma and Alaska. She spent 26 years in the operating room. She was a devoted member of the Hillside Baptist Church in Alaska and the Richland Baptist Church in Lynnville. She loved to swim and enjoyed reading. She is preceded in death by parents, Joseph Peter and Alice Hinson Aleskus; sister Paula and brother John.
Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Richland Baptist Church with Pastor Rick Bilyeu officiating.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the Richland Baptist Church Daycare, P.O. Box 324, Lynnville, TN 38472.
Survivors include husband John Bilyeu of Pulaski; brother Joseph Aleskus and wife Cheryl of Oregon; adoptive sons. Jean Achee, Andre Achee, both of Alaska; adoptive grandson Augustine Mendoza; brother-in-law Rick Bilyeu and wife Linda of Lynnville; sister-in-law Patti Raykovich and husband Mike of Fayetteville; sister-in-law Jodie Jones of Arizona; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
