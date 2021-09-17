Mrs. Nancy McLaughlin Roberts, 86, of Farragut, Tenn., died Sept. 15, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Roberts was born Dec. 2, 1934, in Leland, Miss., and was formerly of Pulaski. She was a member of First Farragut United Methodist Church and a former member of St. Andrew Memorial UMC in Pulaski. She attended Mississippi State College for Women and graduated from Athens State College in Alabama. She received her master’s degree from MTSU. She retired from Pulaski Elementary School in Giles County after more than twenty years of service. She enjoyed gardening and her animals. She is preceded in death by husband of 50 years Dr. J. Maurice Roberts; parents, Mitchell McLaughlin and Willie Sanders McLaughlin; and brother Mitchell McLaughlin.
Graveside services will be Saturday, Sept. 25, at Giles Memory Gardens.
Celebration of Life servives will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, at First Farragut UMC with the Rev. Martha Scott officiating.
Click Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Small Breed Rescue of East Tennessee, sbret.com; to First Farragut UMC; or to St. Andrews Memorial UMC.
Survivors include daughter Lilly Rayson and husband Edwin of Farragut; son William D. Roberts and wife Anne of Oldham County, Ky.; grandchildren, Cpt. Grant P. Roberts and wife Lauren serving on active duty in Brussels, Belgium, Cameron K. Roberts of Chicago, Austin S. Roberts of Portland, Ore., Drew T. Roberts of Cincinnati, J. Hunter Rayson of Farragut; brother Bill S. McLaughlin and wife Betty of Covington; and several nieces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.