Mrs. Nancy Sue Martin Hendrix, 83, of Pulaski died Nov. 3, 2021, at STRHS Pulaski.
Mrs. Hendrix was born Sept. 27, 1938, in Eustace, Texas. She was an inspiration to all who knew her; a beloved wife of 67 years, a loving mother, sister and grandmother. She was a devoted Christian and a member of East Hill Church of Christ. She had a passion for quilting and putting puzzles together with her grandkids. She will be missed, but never forgotten. She is preceded in death by parents, D.W. Martin and Edna Fultz; son-in-law Ronnie Thompson; and great-grandson Benjamin Hendrix.
Visitation is today (Saturday) from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with Danny Pettus officiating. Burial will be in the Hendrix Cemetery on Fall River Road in Pulaski.
Survivors include husband William Cyle (Pete) Hendrix Jr. of Pulaski; son William Cyle (Petie) Hendrix III and wife Pat of Southaven, Miss.; daughters, Joy King and husband Mark of Pulaski, Dawn Thompson of Minor Hill, Lee Hasting and husband Stanley of Decatur, Ala.; brother Bobby Martin and wife Jan of Pulaski; sister Peggy Newell of Grand Prairie, Texas; 8 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
