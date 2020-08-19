Mrs. Naomi Carroll, 92, died Aug. 17, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Carroll was born June 25, 1928, in Nashville. She retired from Frito Lay and was a member of Odd Fellows Hall Church of Christ. She is preceded in death by parents, Houston Dean and Eliza Christine McClain Whitworth; husband Mark M. Carroll; daughter Donna Jean Carroll; brothers, Clarence Whitworth, Melvin Whitworth, Leslie Whitworth, Aubrey (Bud) Whitworth, Joe Whitworth; and sister Earline Whitworth.
Graveside services were Aug. 19 at Maplewood Cemetery.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Odd Fellows Hall Church of Christ Scholarship Fund, 1875 Odd Fellows Hall Road, Pulaski, TN, 38478.
Survivors include son Tim Carroll of Pulaski; daughters, Sherri L. Powell and husband Toby, Tina Frank and husband Rick, all of Pulaski; grandchildren, Zach Powell and wife Cindy, Karen Williams, Christina Bice and husband J. T., Bo Lusk; and great-grandchildren, Alex Williams, Jon Williams, Anna Williams, Addison Powell, Noah Lusk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.