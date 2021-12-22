Mr. Napoleon Terry Birdsong, 64, died Dec. 6, 2021, at Alive Hospice in Nashville.
Mr. Birdsong was born Dec. 9, 1956, in Pulaski. He confessed hope in Christ and was baptized in 1985. He has been under the leadership of Apostle Stanley R. Garrett at Temple of Praise since its inception. He served on the Deacon Board. He was also a singer in the Male Choir, Men of Praise. He attended school in Elkton.
Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include mother Florinda Birdsong, uncle Mitchell Birdsong and wife Nell, a host of first cousins and devoted friend Wade Garrett.
To plant a tree in memory of Napoleon Birdsong as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.