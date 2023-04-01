Mrs. Nellie Delois Glossup, 84, of Pulaski died April 1, 2023, at Countryside Rehabilitation Center in Lawrenceburg.
Mrs. Glossup was born June 18, 1938, in Bunker Hill. She was a former employee of Lemar Shirt Factory, retired from Hillbilly Soppin and was a member of East Hill Church of God. Her priority in life was her family and grandchildren who she loved dearly. Her other hobbies included traveling, sewing, doing crafts and eating at Cracker Barrel. But shopping for jewelry on QVC was what she loved to do most. She is preceded in death by parents, George Watson and Nellie Mae Sanders Wiser; husband James Dwain Glossup; sons, Dwain Glossup, Steven Glossup; one brother and one sister.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 3, at Maplewood Cemetery.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741; or Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380.
Survivors include son Tim Glossup and wife Renea of Goodspring; daughter Freda Wade and husband George of Pulaski; grandchildren, Tyler Glossup, Nick Gill, Brody Glossup, Rania Huntley, Amanda Glossup, Dustin Gray, Aaron Gray; three great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and numerous other friends and relatives.
