Mr. Nelson (Dwight) Poole, 68, of Wright, Wyo., died Aug. 11, 2020.
Mr. Poole was born Sept. 25, 1951, in Pulaski. He married Janice Faye Braden Feb. 16, 1990. He was a Vietnam veteran, serving in the United States Army. During his service, he was a crew chief on helicopters, a door gunner and he assisted in the medical field. He was honorably discharged as a Sergeant (E-5). In his later years, he was part of the local Cavalry Association, serving as Chaplain, and was also a member of the VFW. He was a minister who not only worked in churches, but also in prison ministry. His love for God and family was evident in every aspect of his life. His life on this earth was a testament for how to live for God. Until the day we are all home with him, the lessons and love he gave us will carry us through. He is preceded in death by parents, Herbert and Marjorie Poole; sister Sheila Ann Richardson; and other family members and friends.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis, S.D. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Committal services with military honors will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.
Survivors include wife Janice Faye Poole; sons, Charles (Luke) Edens, Matthew Nelson Poole, Mark Alan Poole, Jonathan Dwight Poole; daughters, Sarah Faye Salyer, Rachel Christine Thompson; 12 grandchildren and one great-grandson.
