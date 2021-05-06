Mrs. Nettie Barkstrom, 83, died Nov. 28, 2020, at Elmcroft Memory Care in Marietta, Ohio.
Mrs. Barkstrom was born during the Great Depression in Lawrenceburg and was shaped by that culture to be determined, thrifty, industrious and charitable. She schooled in Chicago to become a registered nurse, and there she married Carl Barkstrom, her one and only love. In 1972, they moved their family to Pulaski. She worked at the Giles County Health Department, proudly serving with her colleagues in public health for the state of Tennessee for 30 years. A member of St. Andrew UMC, she became even more involved and dedicated in her retirement to live the mission: transform the world through love of God and neighbor. She so loved her church family, the United Methodist Women and volunteering at Matthew 25! She is preceded in death by husband Carl Barkstrom; and parents, Graydon and Mildred Truitt.
A memorial service will be held at Maplewood Cemetery Saturday, June 5, at 10 a.m.
Survivors include daughters, Beth Widgren and husband Alan of West Virginia, Dawn Standley of Alabama; sister Clarice Evers of Tennessee; grandchildren, Heather Widgren of Washington, Gene Standley and wife Meghan of Texas, Jacob Standley and wife Kathleen of Virginia, Christine Hupp and husband Ben of West Virginia, Catherine Standley of Nevada; nieces, Emily Martens, Lisa Sagman, both of Tennessee; and four great-grandchildren.
Bless her little soul! I was just at the health department yesterday and thought of Miss Nettie. What a kind person she always was. Prayers to her family.
