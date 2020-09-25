Mr. Nicholas Chad Holt, 28, of Pulaski died Sept. 20, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. Holt was born Jan. 26, 1992, in Pulaski and was a member of Second Street Church of Christ. He graduated from Columbia State Community College with an associates degree in music. He had an amazing love for music and, though he was born blind, he never let it be a disability to anything he wanted to do. He was always full of jokes and always happy. He is preceded in death by mother Mandy Hayes Holt, grandfather Jerry Holt, great-grandmother Louise Wright and great-grandfather Jimmy Hayes.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Second Street Church of Christ.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include grandparents, Allen and Pat Wright of Pulaski; father Matthew Holt of Pulaski; brother Austin Holt and wife Megan of Pulaski; sisters, Elanna Holt, Marisa Holt, Aria Holt, MaKenna Holt, all of Pulaski; grandmothers, Katherine Benefield, Pat Hayes, both of Pulaski; special friends, David Long, TiAnna Cotton; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
