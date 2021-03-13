Mr. Nicholas Ryan Graves, 32, died March 10, 2021, in Smyrna.
Mr. Graves was born Aug. 1, 1988, in Nashville. He was a truck driver for Williamson Construction. He is preceded in death by grandparents, Ozro Yokley Fralix, Helen Marie Fralix and Edward Graves.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 14, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Lynnwood Cemetery.
Survivors include parents, Donnie Lynn and Joyce Marie Fralix Graves of Smyrna; son Chance Ryan Graves of Murfreesboro; daughter McKinley Elizabeth Graves of Smyrna; brother Jacob Tyler Graves of Smyrna; grandmother Inez Graves of Pulaski; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
To plant a tree in memory of Nicholas Graves as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.