Mr. Nicholas Wayne King, 44, of Pulaski died Dec. 26, 2021, at St. Thomas Hospital.
Mr. King was born April 20, 1977, in Pulaski, and was a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. He enjoyed spending time with his family, preaching, woodworking and hunting. He is preceded in death by grandparents, Mitchell and Fannie Mae Butcher and Tommy and Mildred King.
Funeral services were Dec. 29, 2021, at Wales Baptist Church. Burial was in Fall River Cemetery.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife Amanda King of Pulaski; daughter Montana King of Pulaski; parents, Fagan and Frances King of Pulaski; brother Thomas King and wife Kristy of Pulaski; sister Elizabeth Collins and husband Sean of Pulaski; parents-in-law, Devon and Jane Howell of Leoma; brother-in-law Freddy Howell and wife Cheryl of Lawrenceburg; sister-in-law Karen Howell and Jimmy Gonzales of Pulaski; nieces and nephews, Kaitlyn, Justin, Lauren, Kristen, Ansley, Kayson; and many friends and relatives.
