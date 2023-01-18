Mrs. Nora Lovell, 66, of Lawrenceburg died Jan. 16, 2023, at NHC Scott in that city.
Mrs. Lovell was born in Winter Haven, Fla., Feb. 14, 1956, and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed going to church and loved raising papillons. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family. She is preceded in death by parents, T.R. and Florence Sneed; brothers, David Sneed, Paul Sneed; and sister Jennie Barnickle.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include husband Billy Lovell of Lawrenceburg; sons, Rocky Lovell and wife Stephanie of Leighton, Ala., Robert Lovell and wife Jessica of Leoma; grandchildren, Chelsea Lovell, Cole Lovell, Praisley Lovell, Everett Lovell; and sister Sandra Shultz of Leoma.
