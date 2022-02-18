Mrs. Norene Rolin, 91, died Feb. 14, 2022.
Mrs. Rolin was born Aug. 7, 1930, in Louisville, Ky., and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. She was a longtime member of the Pleasant Hill Community, near Ardmore, and of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, where she was active in Sunday School and served on the board in different capacities through the years. For over 30 years, she enjoyed being a Labor and Delivery nurse in Giles and Lincoln counties. One of her favorite memories was serving as a nurse on a mission trip to Belize and Honduras. Her favorite pastimes included being with family and cheering for her kids and grandkids at ballgames. She also loved watching Braves baseball and any collegiate basketball competition. Finding something to laugh about was always encouraged! When challenges arose, she would remind everyone to pray and when something great happened she would remind everyone to stop and give thanks. She knew that our help in any situation came from the Lord. Her spunk, humor and love will certainly be missed. She is preceded in death by parents, Robert Ira and Cora Smith; first husband Curtis Ray Collins; second husband Bobby Rolin; sister Arlene Smith Hodges and brother Roma Smith.
Funeral services were Feb. 16 at Ardmore Chapel Funeral Home. Burial was in Pleasant Hill UMC Cemetery.
Survivors include children, Debra Collins Mitchell and husband Phillip, Veda Collins Stevenson and husband Mark, all of Elkton, Arlynn Collins McConnell and husband Jerry, Byron D. Rolin and wife Kelly, all of Ardmore, Tenn., Ronald Ray Collins and wife Glenda of Prospect, Barry W. Rolin and friend Kim of Hendersonville, Mechelle Rolin Crews and husband Tim of Athens, Ala.; 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and several special nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.