Mrs. Norma Elise Rutherford-Gibson, 91, died April 28, 2021.
Mrs. Rutherford-Gibson was born Dec. 29, 1929, in Goodspring and grew up in the Shores Community, marrying neighbor Leonard Rutherford in 1949. They moved to Huntsville, Ala., in 1952, both becoming actively involved in The Salvation Army. She loved little children and kept the nursery, and later taught a primary-age Sunday School class. She became Sunbeam leader for young girls and often spent weeks at Salvation Army summer camp with them. She was active in ladies’ Home League and often visited senior citizens with League of Mercy. The couple moved back to the Morris-Rutherford homestead in Tennessee in 2008, became reacquainted with their friends and family in the area and attended Pleasant Ridge Methodist Church, which she attended as a child growing up. She loved her God and spent time reading her Bible on a regular basis; she loved her children, and equally loved to hold and rock her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren as they came along, and spent as much time as possible with all of them. She also loved gardening, crocheting and working both jigsaw and sudoku puzzles. She married a second time in 2016 to Paul Gibson, moving to Leoma, and immediately gained more family to love. She is preceded in death by parents, Luther E. and Gladys Garner-Glover; first husband Leonard Rutherford; sister Willodene Vaughn; and brothers, Robert Glover and Jerry Glover.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m-2 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Shores Memory Garden with graveside songs by her friends from Goodspring Mennonite Church.
Memorial donations may be made to Shores Memory Garden.
Survivors include husband Paul Gibson; children, Judy and Lee Kelly, Terry and Brenda Rutherford, Cindy and Frank Waggoner, Sheila Vance; stepson Bobby Gibson; stepdaughter Janice Long; brother Harold Glover; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many wonderful friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.