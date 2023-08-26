Mrs. Norma Fly Aymett, 76, of Pulaski died Aug. 25, 2023, at her home.
Mrs. Aymett was born May 14, 1947, in Hickman County. She graduated from Hickman County High School and then earned her Bachelor of Science from The University of Tennessee at Martin. She also received her master’s from U.T. She met love of her life Allen Neal while attending UT Martin, they married and moved to Pulaski to raise their sons on the Neal family farm. She was a teacher for the Giles County School System for more than 30 years. She was chosen as Teacher of the Year in 1991. Her love for teaching and the importance of education came from her parents, who taught in a one-room school. She was a member of Pisgah United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed teaching Sunday school over the years. She was a volunteer at Hillside Hospital and served as a Pink Lady. She loved her family and wasted no time to tell you about her grandchildren and how proud she was of them. The couple enjoyed traveling with the Heritage group and many short trips with her siblings and their spouses. She is preceded in death by parents, Howard and Henrietta McGill Fly; and brother Tom Fly.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Aug. 27, from 1-3 p.m. at Bennett May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Memorial services will begin at 3 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to the Pisgah Cemetery Fund or St. Jude Hospital.
Survivors include husband Allen Neal Aymett of Pulaski; sons, Jay Aymett and wife Shawnda of Pulaski, David Aymett and wife Laura of Hartselle, Ala.; grandchildren, Natalie Aymett and fiancé Tyler Garrett, Claire Aymett, Ryan Aymett, Elizabeth Aymett; sister Marian Zoller and husband Greg of Memphis; brother John Fly and wife Brenda of Centerville; and special friend Von Neal.
