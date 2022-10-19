Mr. Norman (Sonny) Byron Nelson, 75, of Pulaski died Sept. 21, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Nelson was born Sept. 29, 1946, in Pulaski. He was a 1964 graduate of Bridgforth High School; he went on to obtain a bachelor’s degree from Alabama A&M as well as a master’s degree from Dillard University. He was an Army veteran and a member of First Missionary Baptist Church-Pulaski on Chapel Road. He is preceded in death by parents, William A. Nelson, Gladys Nelson Gentry; step-father Henry A. Gentry; sister Alfrey Jean Gordan; wife Teresa Stone Nelson; grandson whom he helped to rear Brandon Key; and brother William (Bill) Nelson.
Funeral services were Oct. 1 at the Greater Richland Creek Association Building. Burial was in the Veterans Cemetery in Nashville with full military honors.
New Beginning Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include daughter Derreus Timmons of Pulaski; granddaughters, Reagan Timmons Gentry, Jordan Timmons Gentry, both of Pulaski; brothers, Lawrence Nelson and wife Gwendolyn of Columbia, Md., Gregory Gentry of Pulaski, Stephen Gentry and wife Rose of Columbus, Ohio; and many other relatives and friends.
