Mr. O.B. Matthews Jr., 94, of Palm Harbor, Fla., died Oct. 22, 2020.
Mr. Matthews was born Feb. 11, 1926, in Cullman, Ala., and was a God honoring man whose life was devoted to his family. When he was 3 years old, the family moved to Cocoa, Fla., where he grew up and attended school. When he was 18 years old, he joined the Army Air Corps and qualified for Aviation Cadet training. When the war ended, he was honorably discharged at the convenience of the government. In 1946, he married Lucy Jones of Prospect and they became parents of two children. He spent his entire working career with Winn Dixie Grocery Company. He retired in 1978 as the meat merchandiser of the Tampa Division. He enjoyed flying his airplane, playing golf, hunting and fishing. He is preceded in death by parents, O.B Matthews Sr. and Eunice Kelly Matthews.
Private memorial services will be held at a future date. Burial will be in Prospect.
Memorial donations may be made to Keystone United Methodist Church (Food Pantry), 16301 Race Track Road, Odessa, FL 33556.
Survivors include wife of 74 years Lucy Matthews; daughter Pamela Peck and husband Skip; son Dr. Wade Matthews and wife Marie; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
