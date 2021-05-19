Mr. O. V. Martin, 75, died May 18, 2021, at AHC Meadowbrook in Pulaski.
Mr. Martin was born Nov. 11, 1945, in Lawrenceburg, and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who was known to many as “Pops” or “Bicycle Man.” He was in the United States Army and was a Vietnam veteran. He worked for Griffin Industries for 30 years. In his spare time he loved to work on bicycles and enjoyed playing the lottery. He is preceded in death by parents, Mack and Mamie Martin; and brothers, Thomas Martin, Ray Martin and Bobby Martin.
Visitation will be Friday, May 21, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Memorial services will begin at 1 p.m.
Survivors include wife Mary Carolyn Martin of Pulaski; son Don White and wife Felicia of Lawrenceburg; brother Walter Martin and wife Mary of Columbia; several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and one great-grandson.
