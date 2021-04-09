Mrs. Ocie Mae Hardy, 77, died April 9, 2021, at NHC, Pulaski.
Mrs. Hardy was born June 13, 1943, in Bessemer, Ala., and was a loving wife, mother, granny and aunt. She worked many years as a medical transcriptionist at Hillside Hospital and Maury Regional. She loved to cook and spend time with family & reading a good book. She is preceded in death by parents, Truman and Annie Bell Johnson; and brothers, Howard Johnson and James Johnson.
Private celebration of life services will be held at a later date.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include husband of 57 years Thomas Hardy of Diana; daughter Sherry Sands and husband Mike of Killen, Ala.; sons, Tommy Hardy and wife Scarlet of Ooltewah, Danny Hardy and wife Melissa of Diana; grandchildren, Leslie, Haley, Lillie, Jack, Samantha, Shannon; brother the Rev. Bill Johnson and wife Joyce of Danville, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
