Mrs. Oletis Coleman Pringle, 84, died Sept. 11, 2022, in Ardmore, Tenn.
Mrs. Pringle was born March 8, 1938, in Bethel. She confessed her hope in Christ at an early age at Oak Grove M.B. Church. She is preceded in death by parents, Eugene and Bessie Hogan Coleman; husbands, Lonzy Dangerfield, Hampton Pringle; and several brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 16, from 10-11 a.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with Anthony Bledsoe officiating. Burial will follow in Union Hill Cemetery in Elkton.
Survivors include daughter Rosie Sherrell and husband Bobby of Elkton; son Lonza Dangerfield and wife Sunya of Lynchburg; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, three adopted grandchildren and eight adopted great-grandchildren.
