Ms. Opal Aleen Landtroop, 91, died April 5, 2023.
Ms. Landtroop was born April 4, 1932, in Giles County. She retired from Maremont Gabriel and was a member of St. Andrew Community Church. She is preceded in death by parents, William Roy and Fannie Vistie Johnston Phillips; and husband Al Voy Landtroop.
Visitation is today (Friday) from noon-2 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include several cousins and special friends, Tommy and Kim Taylor.
Memorial donationss may be made to the St. Andrew Community Church Backpack Program, 831 Mill St., Pulaski, TN 38478.
