Mrs. Opaline Gatlin Ward, 87, died July 2, 2021, at NHC, Pulaski.
Mrs. Ward was born in Giles County, the fifth of five children, and was first and foremost devoted to God and her family. She stayed home with her children while they were young, reading them their favorite stories, cooking their favorite meals and teaching them about Jesus. Once her children were older, she enjoyed her work in the Giles County School System as a cafeteria worker, librarian assistant and special education assistant. Other places of employment included Abernathy Lake Restaurant, Stephens Pants Factory, Lee Mar Shirt Factory, Wal-Mart, Martin Methodist College Library and the Giles County Public Library. She was a member of Pulaski First Baptist Church but also felt part of the family at First United Methodist Church and Greater Faith Church, both churches bringing her delicious meals and warm Christian fellowship each week. She is preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Retha Gatlin; husband of 45 years Clinton Houston (C.H.) Ward; brother Leslie Gatlin Ward; and sisters, Addie Mae Ring, Joyce Honea and Christine Gatlin.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 6, from 4-6 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Tommy Vann officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, First United Methodist Church or Greater Faith Church, all of Pulaski.
Survivors include sons, Leslie Clinton Ward and wife Patsy, Thomas Houston Ward and wife Hillary, Anthony Wayne Ward; daughter-in-law Audrey Ward; grandchildren, Nathan Ward, Nicolas Ortiz, Austin Ward, Ashlyn Ward; and great-granddaughter Addyson Ward.
