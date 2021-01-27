Mrs. Pamela Denise Cox, 59, of Columbia died Jan. 26, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Cox was born Jan. 22, 1962, in Aurora, Ill., and was raised by Wayne and Joanna Howell McMasters. She was a devoted and loving mother, wife, sister and daughter. She loved her whole family with every inch of her being. Christmas was her favorite time of year; she always looked forward to hanging up her Christmas lights and decorations. She also loved tending her garden, canning vegetables and cooking her famous meals for her family. She was a very crafty woman, always scrapbooking, crafting all kinds of things at home, and spending hours getting lost in Hobby Lobby. She never met a stranger and will be greatly missed by all the lives she touched. She is preceded in death by mother Joanna McMasters.
Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 28, from 5-9 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home in Mount Pleasant. Funeral services will be Friday, Jan. 29, at 11 a.m. with William Owens officiating. Burial will follow at Polk Memorial Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to Sarah Cannon Cancer Research and Tennessee Oncology.
Survivors include loving husband David Cox; beautiful children, Adam Scott, Charity Gibson and husband James; sisters, Wendy Bivens and husband Dale, Dawn Frazier and husband Randy; nephews, Joe Bivens and wife Laken, D.W. Cox; nieces, Shannon Lowe, Shelbi Mayfield and husband Travis, Hollie Frazier, Hillary Frazier; great-nephew Kyson Dugger; great-niece Kylin Frazier; and beloved cats, Gizmo and Bandit.
