Mrs. Pamela Jean Davis, 63, of Goodspring died Sept. 28, 2020, at her residence.
Ms. Davis was born July 16, 1957, in Hazel Green, Ala. She was an avid Alabama football fan. She loved life, going to the creek, her flowers, drawing, watching westerns and her animals. She loved her family and her boyfriend Rip. She is preceded in death by first husband James Magness and second husband Dewey Davis.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at Salem Cemetery.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
Survivors include sons, Michael Magness, Dennis Magness and wife Summer, all of Pulaski; grandsons, Wesley Magness, Matthew Magness; expecting granddaughter Kinsley Magness; sister Karen McNiel and husband Timothy of Goodspring; and brother Billy Witt.
