Mrs. Pamela (Pam) Joy Smith Tarpley, 60, died Sept. 27, 2021.
Mrs. Tarpley was born April 24, 1961, in Pulaski. She married Scott Tarpley of Pulaski April 7, 1979. She was kind and generous in helping others in need. She loved to sing, play instruments, travel, fish, cook and watch her grandchildren play sports. She deeply loved her family, including all her beautiful extended families, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She believed her loved ones were her “little sunshines!” She had a zest for life that no one else could measure. She is preceded in her death by parents, Doyle Edward Smith Sr. and Cleo Inez Smith; and brother Doyle Edward Smith Jr.
Visitation will be from noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Wales Baptist Church in Pulaski. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with Kevin Wells officiating. Burial will follow in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include husband Scott Tarpley; twin daughters, Misty Jones and husband Jeremy, Tabatha Tarpley and Daniel Berry; daughter Brittney Halbrooks and husband Ryan; sister Janet Dunavant; stepmother Carolyn Smith; stepbrothers, Billy Jo Griggs and wife Theresa, James Lynn Griggs and wife Donna; grandchildren, Skylar Tarpley and Katharyn Monforton, Steven Jones, Cayden Bolton, Shelby Jones, Jayden Bolton, Ava Smith, Braxton Halbrooks, Kayla Inez Smith, Brelynn Joy Halbrooks; and a multitude of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
