Ms. Pamela Kaye Dickey Burgess, 61, of Pulaski died Nov. 3, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Ms. Burgess was born Aug. 13, 1961, in Pulaski. She was a former LPN at NHC, Pulaski. She loved sewing and spending time with her family and friends, but her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by father Harold Dean Dickey and son Nicholas Moore.
Funeral services were Nov. 5 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Lynnwood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Lynnwood Cemetery Fund.
Survivors include mother May Gertrude Foster Dickey of Pulaski; sons Forrest Moore of Pulaski, Caleb Moore and wife Jess of Lewisburg; sisters, Harolene Johnston and husband Chuck, Nina Newton and husband Neil, all of Pulaski; brothers, Keith Dickey and wife Sharon of Pulaski, Tim (Bobo) Dickey and wife Alisha of Lynnville; two granddaughters; four grandsons; special lifelong friend Dolly Daniel and husband Paul of North Carolina; and a host of nieces and nephews.
