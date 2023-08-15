Pastor Dottie Williams, 76, died Aug. 12, 2023, at STRHS Pulaski.
Pastor Williams was born Jan. 13, 1947. She pastored Lewter’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church and was the second vice moderator of the Farmers Indian Creek Missionary Baptist Association. She is preceded in death by parents, Ollie and Elsie Lean Gardner.
Visitation will be from noon-1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at Farmers Indian Creek Missionary Baptist Tabernacle in Elkton. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Blanche Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include loving and devoted son Fredrick Williams; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sisters, Nancy Haney and husband Chris, Bettye Gardner; sister-in-law Ester Gardner; brothers, Pastor Jeremiah Gardner and wife Liz, Min. Kenneth Gardner and wife Linda, Esau Gardner; several nieces and nephews; and a host of relatives and friends.
