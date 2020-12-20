Ms. Patricia Ann Quigley, 70, of Pulaski died Dec. 13, 2020.
Ms. Quigley was born Oct. 3, 1950. She is preceded in death by parents, Doyle and Florence Watts Talley; daughter Kari McGaugh; and brother Doyle Talley Jr.
Memorial services were Dec. 19 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home.
Survivors include sons, Kory Quigley of Minor Hill, Karl Quigley of Wisconsin;
daughter Karin Lee of Pulaski; sisters, Shirley Stites of Columbia, Judy Lambie of Illinois; 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
