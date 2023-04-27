Mrs. Patricia Garrett Wilson, 81, of Pulaski died April 26, 2023, at her residence.
Mrs. Wilson was born July 1, 1941, in McKenzie, Tenn., and was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of Bluff Springs Church of Christ. She spent her life as a homemaker. She enjoyed cross stitching and always loved going fishing. She is preceded in death by parents, Edward Carmack and Dorothy May Cheek Garett; and sister Pamela Harmon.
Visitation will be Friday, April 28, from 4-8 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Funeral services will be Saturday, April 29, at 2 p.m. with Randal Jones officiating. Burial will be in Indian Creek Cemetery.
Survivors include husband James R. Wilson of Pulaski; sons, Mark Wilson and wife Liza of Phoenix, Ariz., David Wilson and wife Jennifer of Lynnville; daughter Gail Wilson Bowles and husband John of Pulaski; grandchildren, Maliea Wilson, Chaiya Wimber and husband Dylan, Quayde Wilson, Landon Wilson, Shelby Pewitt and husband Trey, Alex Bowles; great-grandchildren, Colt Pewitt, Atticus Wimber, Evie Wimber; and special friend Chris Jessop of Pulaski.
