Ms. Patricia Kay York Bowen, 72, of Pulaski died Aug. 19, 2020.
Ms. Bowen was born July 26, 1948, in Vancouver, Wash., and loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren and friends. She retired as a 9-1-1 dispatcher of 28 Years. She is preceded in death by parents, Harvey Dean and Frances M. Seltz York; and daughter Gina Partelow.
Visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 22, from noon-2 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Memorial services will begin at 2 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 4825 Trousdale Drive Suite 220, Nashville, TN 37220 ; or to Giles County Fire and Rescue.
Survivors include sons, Robert Morgan and wife Lisa, Jerry Morgan and wife Trisha, all of Pulaski; daughter Lisa Morgan and James Collins of Evansville, Ind.; grandchildren, Jon Morgan and wife Morgan, Chris Morgan and wife Jackie, Milayna Morgan, Ethan Morgan, Leila Keel and husband John, Erik Thornton, Kentra Fowler, Shayna Nerren; seven great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.