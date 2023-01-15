Mrs. Patricia Kim Currin, 58, of Cleveland, Tenn., died Jan. 11, 2023.
Mrs. Currin was born Feb. 9, 1964, and was a native of Crossville, where she graduated from Cumberland County High School before earning her associates degree from Martin Methodist College and her bachelor’s degree in advertising from The University of Tennessee. She worked in radio and marketing before she took her most favorite job of all as a stay-at-home-mom. In recent years, she became a glass artist. At the time of her death, she owned Glassworks-Kim Currin Creations Gallery and Studio, and Church Street Candle Company. She was also a partner with White Oak Advertising and Public Relations. Simply put, she lit up the room. People gravitated toward her because of her sweet smile and warm disposition. She and husband Barry were inseparable. And she loved son Grant more than any mother could. She was also a devoted daughter. She will be missed so much by so many. She had a passion for downtown Cleveland, working with multiple groups over the years. She loved gardening and cooking. And everyone knows she loved cats. She loved donkeys for some reason. Anytime she saw a donkey while in the car she would yell out, “yee-haw, yee-haw.” She is preceded in death by dad Hubert Ray (Red) Smith.
Visitation will be Monday, Jan. 16, from 1-3 p.m. at Jim Rush Funeral and Cremation Services North Ocoee Chapel in Cleveland. A Remembrance of Life Service will begin at 3 p.m. with Emma Ward sharing. Burial will follow in Hilcrest Memorial Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to the Cleveland Bradley Chamber Foundation, ATTN: Kim Currin Art Grant, P.O. Box 2275, Cleveland, TN, 37320.
Survivors include husband Barry, son Grant and mother Ava Smith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.