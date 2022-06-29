Mrs. Patricia Lynn Sisk, 50, of Pulaski died June 25, 2022, at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville.
Mrs. Sisk was born May 17, 1972, in Smith County, Tenn., and was a good wife, mother, friend and grandmother. She was a member of First Baptist Church where she was a children’s Sunday School teacher. She loved water, beach, sun and riding motorcycles. She is preceded in death by parents, Roy Lee and Linda Nell Wilson Climer.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include husband Fred Sisk; sons, James Allen Sisk and Krista Judkins, Hunter Wayne Sisk and wife Paige, all of Pulaski; brothers, Joe Climer and wife DeeDee, Billy Climer, all of Murfreesboro; sister Carol Carter and husband Walter of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Elajha, Hazleigh, Jazalynn; nieces, Lisa, Christy, Julie; and her Big Foot Hunters Motorcycle family.
