Mrs. Patricia Wheeler, 88, of Pulaski died July 3, 2023, at NHC, Pulaski.
Mrs. Wheeler was born Sept. 26, 1934, in Bunker Hill. She and husband John Walker (Booty) were lifelong members of the Church of Christ, being faithful members at the Lynnville, Cool Springs and Stiversville congregations during their 60-year marriage. She loved working as a dental assistant for S.A. Garner, D.D.S. for 45 years, and valued the many relationships she built with the public. She and her husband also loved growing roses and cannas as a hobby at their home above Waco. She also loved to sew. They supported their sons’ baseball for years.
She is preceded in death by parents, Mahlon S. and Lera Minatra McCracken; siblings, Doris, Bernice, Valera, Mahlon Jr. (Buddy); husband John W. Wheeler Sr.; and daughter-in-law Kim Stiles Wheeler.
Funeral services were July 7 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include children, John Wheeler Jr. of Hopkinsville, Ky., Janet Sullivan and husband Justin of Bon Aqua, Jim Wheeler and wife Mary of Kissimmee, Fla.; grandchildren, Stephanie, Trey, Kay Lauren, Katy, Mallory, Steven, Andrew; 11 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, and friends.
