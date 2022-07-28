Mr. Patrick (Pat) Joel Kelly Sr., 72, died July 27, 2022.
Mr. Kelly was born March 16,1950, in Prospect, and was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed gardening in his free time. He loved to listen to classic country and gospel music and watching westerns, especially Gunsmoke. He was a very Godly man who loved his church and his family dearly. He is preceded in death by parents, Joel Burton (JB) and Geraldine Kelly; brothers, Mike Kelly, Tim Kelly; sister Pam Banta; sister-in-law Alta Kelly and brother-in-law Joe Banta.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 31, from 1-3 p.m. at Second Street Church of Christ. Celebration of life services will begin at 3 p.m.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include sons, Jay Kelly and wife Dianne, Jeremy Kelly and wife Laura, all of Pulaski; daughter Jennifer McKnight and husband Mike of Pulaski; grandchildren, Derek, Peyton, Shanlie, Brooklyn, Tatum, J.D., Conner, Leland, Zadie; great-granddaughter Brynlee; nephews, Mike Kelly of Cleveland, Tenn., Chris Kelly of Calhoun, Ga.; niece Yohonna Conway of Calhoun, Ga.; and numerous friends and family members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.