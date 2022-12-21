Ms. Patsy Ann Franks Herndon, 79, of Pulaski died Dec. 13, 2022.
Ms. Herndon was born July 22, 1943, in Lester, Ala., at Jackson Memorial Hospital. She attended Belmont University for her undergraduate degree and Peabody in Nashville for her master’s degree where she earned her education degree. She impacted the lives of countless children during her 30 years of teaching in Nashville, and predominately in Minor Hill, where she retired from and where she also grew up. She was also a Sunday School teacher at Minor Hill Baptist for many years. She loved to travel and went to all 50 states and six-out-of-seven of the continents, loved to shop and most of all spend time with her children and grandchildren. She was an active member of the Giles County Senior Center. She is preceded in death by father E. W. Franks, mother Warren Ada Cole Franks and son Marty Shane Herndon.
Celebration of life services were Dec. 17 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Giles Memory Garden.
Memorial donations may be made to the Giles County Senior Center.
Survivors include daughters, Marci Smith and husband Darren, Jodi Graham and husband Phil; son Alvin Herndon and wife Heather; grandchildren, Molly, Marty, Matthew, Catherine, Macalister, Evan; and brother Bobby Franks and wife Sandra.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.