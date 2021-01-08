Ms. Patty Lynn Brymer, 46, of Pulaski died Dec. 25, 2020.
Ms. Brymer was born Feb. 6, 1974.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home.
Survivors include daughters, Tiffany Sutton, Mikaela Sauls, Rebecca Sauls, all of Pulaski, Dana Pittman of North Carolina; mother Linda Taylor of North Carolina; father George Cashwell of North Carlolina; spouse Robert Robinson of Pulaski; sister Kathy Dickerson of Pulaski; and grandchildren, Addalynn Shelton, Elijah Shelton, Addison Smith and Allison Smith.
