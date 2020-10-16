Mr. Paul Boyd Barber Sr., 73, died Oct. 13, 2020, at the VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Nashville Campus.
Mr. Barber was born Feb. 26, 1947, in Pulaski. He served in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam War veteran. He enjoyed reading, western movies, watching his grandchildren play sports and having meals with his many friends at local restaurants in Pulaski. He is preceded in death by parents, Mayburn M. and Dimple L. Scoggin Barber; and sister Gayle Barber Hagan.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery with full military honors.
Survivors include sons, Paul Boyd Barber Jr., Brett Darrell Barber and wife Stephanie, all of Pulaski; daughters, Allison Courtney Barber Cardin and husband Mark of Pulaski, Amy Lynn Barber Jones and husband Craig of Ringgold, Ga.; brother Kent Scoggin Barber of Pulaski; nine grandchildren, several cousins and countless friends.
