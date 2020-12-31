Mr. Paul David Poarch, 64, of Elkton died Dec. 26, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Poarch was born Feb. 26, 1956, and was the owner of Poarch Backhoe Service. He is preceded in death by parents, Davis Murray and Katie Ruth Solomon Poarch; daughter Heather McGill; sisters, Carolyn Page, Ruby Greenway; and brother Bobby Johns.
No services are set at this time. Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife of 45 years Anita Hill Poarch of Elkton; son David Poarch and wife Andrea of Elkton; daughter Shelby Sparks and husband Cole of Elkmont, Ala.; sisters, Brenda Hargrove of Oak Grove, Kay Knox of Lawrenceburg, Elaine Knox of Pulaski; grandchildren, Lexie McGill, Maddy McGill, Tyler Owens, Taylor Owens, Sean Poarch, Caiden Poarch; and great-grandchildren, Bentley Sparks, Slade Sparks and Tanner Holder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.