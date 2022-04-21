Mr. Paul Dennis Beets, 75, of Pulaski died April 20, 2022, at his residence.
Mr. Beets was born Oct. 24, 1946, in Pulaski. He loved his family and friends, loved his work as a cab driver and taking care of his kids. He was an avid dog lover. He is preceded in death by parents, Roy Bryant and Alta Mae Pinkelton Beets; sisters, Callie Beets, Barbara Dale Henderson, Clara Mae Williams, Willma Beets, Mary Grace Wihgby, Reba Higgins; and brothers, Billy Beets and Vernon Beets.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include sons, Darrell Beets and Rhonda Smith, Kobey Beets, all of Pulaski, Robin Beets and wife Karen of Chattnooga; daughters, Kawii Beets, Lee Ann Allen, both of Pulaski, Jackie Brown and husband Dixon of Seveirville, Courtney Smith of Murfreesboro; grandsons, Darrell Beets, Jakari Beets; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and sisters, Larry Sue Smith of Lewisburg and Joann Russell of Huntsville.
