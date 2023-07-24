Mr. Paul Eldridge Prince, 82, of Pulaski died July 22, 2023, at his home.
Mr. Prince was born June 6, 1941, in Giles County. He was an Air Force veteran, retired from Xerox and was the owner of Prince Embroidery. He was a member of First Baptist Church Pulaski, the PACE Car Club, Good News Sunday School Class, the Giles County Humane Association and was a supporter of Life Choice. He is preceded in death by parents, Lurton and Mary Colbert Prince; wife Kathy Prince; brothers, David Prince, John Prince; and sister Marilyn Yant.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 25, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Wrap Closet at First Baptist Church (Foster Program): 407 S First St., Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include sons, Tony Prince and wife Cary of Pulaski, Craig Thompson and wife Jill of Pulaski; daughters, Debi Ellis and husband Jim of Lake City, Fla., Kim Gowan and husband Andy of Chattanooga, Traci Blade of Pulaski; brother Steve Prince and wife Linda of Pulaski; step-brother Charles Glover of Lewisburg; sister Bettye Lemay of Pulaski; stepsister Pats Potts of Pulaski; sisters-in-law Violet Prince of Florida, Carolyn Prince of Georgia; grandchildren, Christofer, Laurie, Keri, Derrick, Andrew, Elizabeth, Makayla, Whitten, Aiden; and great-grandchildren, Jadyn, Jabreylahn, Jayden, Jayce, Liam, McKinley, Austyn and Gentry.
