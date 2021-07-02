Mrs. Paulette Appleton Miller, 72, of Pulaski died June 25, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Miller was born Nov. 28, 1948, in Pulaski and was a retired hair dresser. She is preceded in death by parents, Robert York and Inez Goats Appleton; and husband Charles C. Miller.
Funeral services were June 30 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Giles Memory Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Survivors include son Charlie Miller of Smyrna; brother Robert Appleton of Pulaski; sisters, Lib Shrader, Peggy Fry, Carolyn Kirk, Sue Ward, Pam Tyler, Lynn Randolph, all of Pulaski; grandchildren, Zak Miller and wife Morgan of Murfreesboro, Shelbi Short and husband Mike of Smyrna; and great-grandchildren, Wyatt Lee Ray, Owen Elliott Short and Raelynn Elizabeth Miller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.