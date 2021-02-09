Ms. Pauline Ruby Mendenhall, 87, died Feb. 6, 2021, at her home.
Ms. Mendenhall was born May 16, 1933, and was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother. She enjoyed taking care of children, her plants, drinking plenty of coffee and a good grill-out. She is preceded in death by parents, Florence and Ernest Thompson; daughter Donna Mendenhall; son Don Mendenhall; great-grandchild Logan Thompson; sisters, Mary Osborne, Shirley Williams; and brother Thomas Thompson.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Feb.10, at Youngs Chapel in Pulaski. Funeral services will begin at noon. Burial will followed in Youngs Chapel Cemetery.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include daughters, Linda Francis and husband George, Connie Hobgood and husband Dalton, all of Lynnville; sons, Terry Mendenhall, Andy Turner, Perry Turner, all of Pulaski; sisters, Bonnie Planck and husband Kenton, Marilyn Drang and husband Richard, Loretta Stone and husband Dennis, Angela Garrison, all of Indiana; brother Ben Thompson and wife Annie of Indiana; 18 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; 19 great-great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
