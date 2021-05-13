Ms. Peggy Armstrong Durham, 87, of The Citadel at Mooresville (N.C.) died May 10, 2021.
Ms. Durham was born Jan. 8, 1934, in McBurg. She was a lifelong member of McBurg United Methodist Church and was an active member of the Son-Shine Girls. She worked as a seamstress for Serbin and Blue Ridge Shirt Manufacturing, was a quality inspector for Eagle Snacks and, after retirement, worked for the Wal-Mart deli. She was an avid quilter, loved to crochet and was an active member of the Home Demonstration Club. She lived in North Carolina with and near her daughter over the past 2 and-a-half years. She is preceded in death by parents, Allen and Sammie Haislip Armstrong; husband Charles Merlon Durham; and brother Howard Armstrong.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, May 14, at Higgins Funeral Home in Fayetteville. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, with the Rev. Mark Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Wright’s Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Multi County Cancer Support Network, c/o Cary Sullivan, P.O. Box 470, Fayetteville, TN 37334.
Survivors include daughter Lisa Leigh Durham Beatty and husband Stephen of Statesville, N.C.; grandson Marcus Beatty of Statesville, N.C.; two nieces; and two god-grandchildren, Anthony and Tiffany.
