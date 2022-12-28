Mrs. Peggy Elaine Pope, 80, of Pulaski died Dec. 22, 2022, at NHC, Pulaski.
Mrs. Pope was born April 22, 1942, in Pulaski. She was a retired teller at First National Bank and was a member of Highland Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by parents, Newburn Matthew and Alma Ellen Bass Williams; and husband Bobby E. Pope.
Funeral services were Dec. 27 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include son Bobby Wade Pope and wife Stephanie of Cleveland, Tenn.; daughters, Lisa Copeland of Toney, Ala., Carol Osborne and husband John of Lynnville; brothers, Ted Williams and wife Nancy of Chapel Hill, Arnold Williams and wife Gail of Lynnville; grandchildren, Jordan Osborne, Justin Copeland and wife Camille, Caroline Pope, Christopher Pope; and great-grandchildren, Vivian Copeland and Parker Copeland.
