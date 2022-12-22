Mrs. Peggy Faye Kujala, 81, of Goodspring died Dec. 21, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mrs. Kujala was born July 27, 1941, in Nashville, and was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved taking care of her birds and plants. She enjoyed listening to music and watching The Andy Griffith Show. She loved cooking and traveling. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by husband Robert Kujala; parents, William and Margaret Crook; and brother Bill Crook.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include sons, Joe Ferrell, James Ferrell and wife Tina, all of Minor Hill, Michael Kujala of Lufkin, Texas, Billy Kujala and wife Jennifer of Pollok, Texas; daughters, Deb Killion and husband Galen of Kearney, Neb., Tammy McClendon of Omaha, Neb.; and numerous grandkids, great-grandkids and great-great grandkids.
